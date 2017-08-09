The original Queen of Rock is back with a new single—and this time she’s brought her legendary band.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ronnie Spector, the voice behind the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby”—recently ranked the Number One Girl Group Song of All Time by Billboard—has confirmed her new tune “Love Power” will hit the streets on Aug. 18. But for those who don’t want to wait, PEOPLE presents an exclusive first listen of the funked up track.

Recorded in California just before the 73-year-old gave a show-stopping performance at SF Pride in June, the song is a timely anthem of unity in a divided world. It also marks the first time Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes have made music together in decades.

For Spector, it’s the latest highlight in an eventful summer, which has seen her packing houses on a short tour of the Northeast—including a memorable night at New York City’s Lincoln Center in July. Next up, she’s due to play New Jersey’s Asbury Park on Aug. 26, home of famed Ronettes fan Bruce Springsteen. Check here for more info, and pre-order “Love Power” here.