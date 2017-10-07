Romance Radio Host Delilah Announces Her Son Zachariah Has Died of Suicide

On Saturday afternoon, syndicated romance radio host Delilah announced on Facebook that her son Zachariah had taken his life.

“My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you. In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son Zachariah, took his life,” she wrote to her 1.4 million fans.

“He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now. My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on…but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through,” she continued.

“I will be absent from the radio and on social media for a time as I grieve and try to process this loss with my family. In the meantime we’ll be playing some of my favorite shows from the recent past. I’ll look forward to my return, as you all lift me up so very much,” she added. “Please pray for my beloved Zacky, and I will pray for all suffering from this debilitating disease called depression.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first child Delilah has lost. The mother of 13 previously lost her son Sammy, who died in 2012 from complications of sickle-cell anemia.

“My son Sammy passed from this world today into heaven, but he left behind a piece of his amazing soul in all that met him. As painful as this moment is, I am so so so so so thankful that God allowed me, my family and friends to experience the essence of his soul for the past two years,” she wrote in her announcement of her son’s death. “Everyone who met him was blessed by his big heart, his silly character voices, his wonderful sense of humor and his kindness towards all. He was a precious, precious young man and I praise the Lord that I was allowed to be bathed in Sammy’s love as his “MommaBear”…we have been forever changed by having him in our lives.”

Delilah is also known as the “Queen of Sappy Love Songs,” and has fielded thousands of requests and dedications throughout her career from her devoted millions-deep radio following who tune into her nationally syndicated show nightly.

