‘One of My Big Lights Has Gone Out’: The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute to Chuck Berry

The Rolling Stones paid tribute to Chuck Berry on Saturday, following Berry’s death at age 90.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was a true pioneer of rock ‘n’ roll and a massive influence on us,” the group said in a joint statement. “Chuck was not only a brilliant guitarist, singer, and performer, but most importantly, he was a master craftsman as a songwriter. His songs will live forever.”

In addition to the band statement, Stones lead singer Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood offered individual remembrances of Berry.

“I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry’s passing,” Jagger said. “I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. His lyrics shone above others and threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck, you were amazing, and your music is engraved inside us forever.”

Added Richards via Twitter, “One of my big lights has gone out!”

– Keith, 3/18/17 pic.twitter.com/I86dHlvN5W — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) March 19, 2017

Keith and Chuck, 1969 (Photo: Ethan Russell) pic.twitter.com/bKpsxIBlsr — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) March 19, 2017

Wood wrote, “So sad — with the passing of Chuck Berry comes the end of an era. He was one of the best and my inspiration, a true character indeed.”

So sad ~ with the passing of Chuck Berry comes the end of an era 🙏. He was one of the best and my inspiration 🎸, a true character indeed. pic.twitter.com/OnT8YXZpPn — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) March 18, 2017

Berry’s death was confirmed Saturday by the St. Charles County police department in Missouri. “The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry. The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement.”