Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster Renew Wedding Vows 10 Years After Tying the Knot

Every beat of Rod Stewart‘s heart still belongs to his wife Penny Lancaster.

The lovebirds marked 10 years of marriage recently with a vow renewal at their Essex, England, home, HELLO! magazine reports, sharing photos from the event. According to the publication, the ceremony took place under an aged beech tree on the couple’s 45-acre property.

In attendance were the spouses’ sons Aiden, 6, and Alastair Wallace, 11, plus Stewart’s daughters Renée, 25, and Kimberly, 37, his sons Liam, 22, and Sean, 36, as well as Kimberly’s daughter Delilah, 5½. Another special guest? Lancaster’s pup Bubbles, who reportedly “walked” her up the aisle and sat at her feet during the ceremony.

“Penny is my whole world. What a girl,” Stewart, 72, told HELLO! following the event. “Love means many things to many people but to me it’s wanting to share everything with the one you love and I love Penny more now than ever, if that is at all possible.”

Added the “Have I Told You Lately” singer of the day with his wife, 46, “It was a beautifully romantic thing to do. We’re not proving anything, just sharing our love with our friends and family.”

The couple got married in June 2007 in front of 100 loved ones just outside of Portofino, Italy. They exchanged their initial vows in a cloistered medieval abbey, followed by a night of dancing, fireworks and gourmet grub in a reception overlooking the coast of Santa Margherita.

“Being able to reflect on those 10 years and say those words to one another and still know we mean them is important,” Lancaster told HELLO! “This felt more special. You get married with the hope that you’ll be together. When we renewed our vows, we said them not with just hope but with a reassurance.”

She continued, “Along with hope, there is also faith, love and bringing all the family together.”

Celebrating the vow renewal with the couple alongside their family? Stewart’s former Faces bandmates Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally, and Kenney Jones with his wife Jayne. Other famous names included Olympic swimmer Mark Foster and Strictly Come Dancing‘s Ian Waite, HELLO! reports. (Lancaster competed on the show 10 years ago, with Waite as her partner.)

“On our wedding day 10 years ago, everything was a blur apart from Rod and [me],” she added to HELLO! “We were in a little bubble and all I could see was him. This time I was very present. I could look around at all the people we love and cherish, and hold onto that moment.”