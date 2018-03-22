Rod Stewart Mocks Elton John's Retirement Tour: 'It Stinks of Selling Tickets — It's Dishonest'

Elton John wasn’t going to announce his farewell tour without some friendly teasing from his adversary Rod Stewart.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a fan called in to ask Stewart what he thought of The Rocket Man’s planned retirement from life on the road.

“I did email her and said, ‘What, again dear?'” the rocker said, poking fun at his pal of 50 years. “And I didn’t hear anything back.”

“Talking about retirement, I’ve never spoken about retirement, and if I do retire, I won’t make an announcement. I’ll just fade away,” Stewart, 73, said. “I don’t think this big deal, ‘I’m going to retire’ – it stinks of selling tickets…it’s dishonest. It’s not rock and roll.”

Elton John and Rod Stewart Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper, who is touring with Stewart this summer, joked that a faux retirement announcement was “not a bad idea.”

She exclaimed, “We could say, ‘For the last time, we’re retiring.’ Then one more time. ‘Well, maybe the second to last time.'”

The “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” singer also addressed a recent incident where John stormed off the stage in Las Vegas after a fan invited to join him onstage “put his hands on the piano keys while I was playing and continued to do so even after I asked him to stop,” John said in a statement according to Billboard.

“I don’t mind it. I love people coming up on stage. It’s a laugh,” Stewart told Cohen. “But I can see why he was pissed off with it. I’ve had people come on stage while I was singing and I’ve nearly had me teeth knocked out!”

Elton John and Rod Stewart Graham Wiltshire/Redferns

Elton John and Rod Stewart Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Elton John and Rod Stewart Denise Truscello/WireImage

The two music icons have always maintained a good-natured rivalry throughout their careers, from their playful nicknames (Stewart is “Phyllis” and John, 70, is “Sharon”) to texting each other to compare their album sales.

But Stewart recently said he would have loved to share the stage with his pal for a while.

“Trust me darling, I’ve tried so many times. He doesn’t want the competition,” Stewart told The Calgary Sun when asked about touring with John. Of course, he also took the opportunity to do some ribbing. “She’s stationary at the piano and I can still jump about and I don’t think he likes the idea of that. But I have suggested it. It would be so much fun.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.