Wake up, Rod, Twitter’s got something to say to you.

The legendary belter’s long been a fan of soccer — the inner gatefold to his second solo album featured his band posing in front of a goal net — but his appearance at the recent Scottish Cup draw has fans thinking of a different kind of cup.

Fans on Twitter speculated that Sir Rod may have been a little tipsy during the Sunday appearance, and the Daily Record alleged at one point that he snubbed a handshake from Scottish Football Association president Alan McRae.

A pissed up Sir Rod Stewart doing the Scottish Cup draw is my highlight of 2017 so far. pic.twitter.com/fz1sdhEv0v — Richard Downey (@RichDowney) January 22, 2017

But quite a few fans found Stewart’s behavior endearing, and it’s certainly in character for him — at one point during his tenure with The Faces, the band had a full bar and bartender onstage with them during concerts.

What a spot from @Ants_K – did Rod Stewart have a wee pinch at the SFA man in the middle's bum? pic.twitter.com/985ZF4I00e — talkingbaws (@talkingbaws) January 22, 2017

Others were less enthused, claiming the incident was disrespectful of Scottish football and possibly football in general:

Rod Stewart completely disrespecting Scottish football today — Danny burnell (@Fevtruckdriver) January 22, 2017

Rod Stewart and that Scottish Cup draw is embarrassing. Nothing funny about it. We market ourselves as complete amateurs. — Lewis (@lwalkafc) January 22, 2017

Stewart is embarking on an 18-city tour this summer with fellow music legend Cyndi Lauper. They’re making joint appearances on the TODAY Show and Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday to discuss the tour, which begins July 6. We’ll just have to wait and see if those appearances live up to the Great Rod Stewart Scottish Cup draw of ’17.