Rod Stewart is championing for children with disabilities and their families.

After reading a CNN story about families from Baton Rouge who recently traveled to Washington via a charter bus to protest proposed Medicaid cuts but were struggling to raise funds for their trip, an emotional Stewart, 72, reached out to his manager to find out how to help.

“I’ve just seen something on CNN that’s heartbreaking. It was a group of families with severely disabled children who are driving to Washington to confront about health care cuts. See if you can find out who they are,” CNN reports Stewart wrote to his manager. “I’d like to help in some way.”

The site reports the trip cost about $30,000 but that the organizers, including Angela Lorio, had only raised $7,000. Lorio has a 4-year-old son with severe disabilities and is a cofounder of Trach Mommas of Louisiana, a charity providing support and resources to parents, caregivers and individuals with a tracheostomy.

Stewart’s team reportedly contacted Lorio and her friend Jessica Michot and offered to cover the remaining cost of the trip.

