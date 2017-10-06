Radiohead, Bon Jovi, Nina Simone Among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

The time has come, once again, for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to announce the nominees up for induction in the coming year. For many of the 19 acts being considered for this eternal glory, nearly half are first-timers.

This marks the first year of eligibility for Radiohead and Rage Against the Machine. According to the Hall of Fame rules, an individual artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the induction year. Both bands released their first in 1992.

Nina Simone, Judas Priest, Kate Bush, Eurythmics, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe are also first-time nominees. Rounding out the list of 19 are Bon Jovi, LL Cool J, The Cars, Depeche Mode, J. Geils Band, MC5, The Meters, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Link Wray, and The Zombies.

See reactions from some of the nominees below.

Bon Jovi’s been named a #RockHall2018 nominee 🙌 Cast your fan ballot at https://t.co/VHCoO3TpzZ. pic.twitter.com/9nsUxtk5Ry — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) October 5, 2017

We are very proud to be on the inductees nomination list for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! Please vote here: https://t.co/BtjSKGOOCp pic.twitter.com/IXJXAzD9RD — Judas Priest (@judaspriest) October 5, 2017

More than 900 members of the music industry will now vote on who will be officially inducted, and the results will be announced this December. Fans will also be able to influence the outcome. The top five artists chosen by the public will be considered part of a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots to select the inductees. Fans can visit the official website between now and 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 5 to cast their votes.

The 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will be presented by HBO at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland on April 14, 2018.

