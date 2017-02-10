Rocco Ritchie Steps Out with Model Kim Turnbull After Mom Madonna Adopts Twin Girls

Rocco Ritchie was all smiles on Thursday as he stepped out with rumored girlfriend Kim Turnbull just days after news broke that his mother, Madonna, had adopted twin girls from Malawi.

Ritchie, 16, and Turnbull were spotted at an exclusive event hosted by Reebok Classic in London, and were all smiles while decked out in coordinating Reebok gear.

Turnbull shared a pair of photos of herself and Ritchie on Instagram the day of the event, captioning one with a simple rainbow emoji and the other with a simple hashtag: “#thisisclassic.”

This isn’t the first time Ritchie — the son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie — has stepped out with Turnbull. In October, the pair posed for photos together at the Dazed and Calvin Klein party.

The recent outing comes as Madonna confirms she has adopted 4½-year-old twin girls from the East African country. (The happy news comes after the superstar’s protracted custody battle with Ritchie over Rocco, which began in late 2015.)

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram photo of herself walking with the girls.

Although Madonna had initially called the girls Stella and Esther in a previous post, she has most recently referred to her new daughters as Stelle and Estere.

On Tuesday, Malawi’s judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula told PEOPLE the High Court in Malawi confirmed the adoption order for the pop star.

Prior to adopting the little girls, Madonna was already mother to four children: Ritchie, Lourdes, 20, David Banda, 11, and Mercy James, 11.