‘Golden’ Parents: Robin Thicke Shares Throwback Photo of Mother Gloria Loring and Late Father Alan Thicke

Robin Thicke is paying tribute to his late father.

The singer, 40, shared a sweet throwback photo of his parents, Alan Thicke and Gloria Loring, 70. Robin remembered the Growing Pains actor, writing in the caption, “Mom and Dad looking Golden!”

Thicke died in December 2016 after suffering a hear attack while playing hockey with his youngest son, Carter. He was 69.

Robin has since paid tribute to his dad and expressed how much he’s missed him, especially on what would have been the actor’s 70th birthday in March.

The “Blurred Lines” singer posted a photo of his father and his son, Julian, writing, “Missing the OG today. First Bday without him. Love you Pops.”

Robin is expecting his first child with model girlfriend April Love Geary. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram in August writing, “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, [Robin’s late father] Alan’s birthday!”

Thicke is already dad to 7-year-old Julian Fuego, his son with ex-wife Paula Patton.