Robin Thicke Takes Son Julian to Family Fun Zone Amid Contentious Custody Battle

Amid his ongoing custody battle with his ex-wife Paula Patton, Robin Thicke utilized his visitation time with his 6-year-old son Julian on Saturday for a fun day out at Kids World, a family entertainment center.

“They played a bunch of arcade games and went on the slides and jungle gyms,” says an onlooker about the father-son duo at the L.A.-area fun zone. “Robin was literally the only adult on the jungle gym. Julian was sitting on his lap going down the slide.”

While roaming the venue, Thicke and Julian were also spotted snacking on Pop Rocks candy and ice cream. “They enjoyed the time they had together,” adds the onlooker.

Last month, the custody battle between Thicke and his ex-wife Paula Patton exploded after the actress filed a request for a temporary restraining order against the singer and accused him of domestic violence, infidelity and drug abuse in her explosive court declaration.

On Jan. 26, an L.A. judge granted Patton temporary sole legal and physical custody and Thicke supervised visitation with Julian three days a week at a neutral location until the next hearing on Feb. 24.

Thicke, 39, and Patton, 41, separated in 2014, finalized their divorce in 2015 and seemingly enjoyed an amicable coparenting arrangement until recent months. On Jan. 12, the actress filed court papers in L.A., saying she had “become concerned about [Thicke]’s drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian,” citing spankings she alleges left the boy “scared.”

Thicke adamantly denied the abuse at the time, maintaining he has employed “light spanking” as a “last resort” but that he “never exceeded age-appropriate discipline.” (DCFS is investigating the claims.)