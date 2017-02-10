Robin Thicke Takes Son Julian Out for ‘Extra Special’ Sushi Date: Source

Two days after getting into another legal squabble with his ex-wife Paula Patton in their ongoing custody battle, Robin Thicke took their 6-year-old son Julian on a sushi outing Thursday afternoon.

“Julian’s favorite food is sushi, and so Robin took him to Nobu and they had a really fun lunch,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Afterwards, they went back to Robin’s house and played sports in the backyard.”

Accompanied by a monitor, the father-son duo “spent eight hours together and had a very, very good time,” adds the source. “He wanted to do something extra special that he knew Julian would love.”

Because he has two concerts scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Thicke switched his visitation dates with Patton and will only spend one day with Julian this week, says the source.

On Tuesday, Thicke’s legal team requested either “no monitor, a change in monitor or a ruling that said the monitor couldn’t make changes to the visitation” with Julian, but the court denied his requests. Patton’s legal team asked for Thicke to have only two nonconsecutive visits per week for no more than two hours per visit, but the judge also denied her request, according to court documents.

In court documents filed Jan. 12, Patton, 41, accused Thicke, 39, of physically abusing their son, which the “Blurred Lines” singer adamantly denied in his declaration. Weeks later, an L.A. judge granted Patton sole custody of Julian until their Feb. 24 court date and ordered Thicke to stay away from his son and ex-wife other than for supervised visitation three days a week after the actress requested a temporary restraining order against her ex.

While a Patton pal previously told PEOPLE the actress “will continue to ask for sole custody for as long as she can” and “still wants a monitor present for all the visits” because she feels it is “the only way to fully protect Julian,” a Thicke source also previously said the “Blurred Lines” singer “wants to spend as much time as possible with Julian.”