Robin Thicke Bathes in the Nude with His Dog Amid Custody Battle for Son Julian

Robin Thicke doesn’t need a rubber ducky at bath time. He has a canine companion — whether he likes it or not.

The “Blurred Lines” singer shared a hilarious yet risqué shot of him in the tub with his dog. When the brown pup unexpectedly jumped into the bath, Thicke’s girlfriend April Love Geary wanted to document the moment — but he was more concerned with protecting his modesty.

“When your puppy jumps in the bath and your girl wants a photo and u just trying to protect yo junk and keep a fake smile! Score,” the 39-year-old captioned the photo on Instagram.

Geary, 22, also got in on the fun. In a second photo shared by the Thicke on Saturday, the model has stripped down to enjoy a scrub down with the pup.

“When yo lady takes a bath and puppy won’t stop. Good problems!” Thicke wrote. “#Love my fam.”

Despite enjoying the silly moments, Thicke continues to squabble with his ex-wife Paula Patton in their ongoing custody battle over 6-year-old son Julian.

Earlier this month, a judge denied the performer’s request for unsupervised visitation.

“Robin wants to spend as much time as possible with Julian, and he was upset because the monitor was trying to cut his visit time short, so his team went and filed to change to a new monitor, which was denied,” says a Thicke source. Last month, an L.A. judge granted Patton sole custody of Julian until their Feb. 24 court date and ordered Thicke to stay away from his son and ex-wife other than for supervised visitation three days a week.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Thicke insists there is “no need for a monitor” because he has “never done anything to harm Julian, and I never would.”

While a Patton pal previously told PEOPLE the actress “will continue to ask for sole custody for as long as she can” and “still wants a monitor present for all the visits” because she feels it is “the only way to fully protect Julian,” a Thicke source also previously said the “Blurred Lines” singer “wants to spend as much time as possible with Julian.”

The father-son duo spent time together during an outing for sushi last week.

“Julian’s favorite food is sushi, and so Robin took him to Nobu and they had a really fun lunch,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Afterwards, they went back to Robin’s house and played sports in the backyard.”