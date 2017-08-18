Robin Thicke and April Love Geary's Love Story: A Timeline

AUGUST 2017

Baby on board! Geary and Thicke announced they are expecting their first child on Aug. 17, on Instagram. "Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby!" Geary captioned a sonogram photo. "The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!" Geary also shared a photo of her baby bump in a bikini, too, with the caption: "Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut." The child will be Geary's first and Thicke's second.