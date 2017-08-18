Baby on the Way for Robin Thicke, 40, and April Love Geary, 22 — See Her Bump!
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary's Love Story: A Timeline
The singer and his model-girlfriend are expecting their first child together
1 of 10
MAY 2015
Geary and Thicke started dating in the months after the singer separated from his wife of 10 years, Paula Patton. Two months after their divorce was finalized in March 2015, Thicke and Geary made their public debut as a couple at the Cannes Film Festival.
2 of 10
DECEMBER 2015
Later that year, the couple — who are 18 years apart in age — jetted off to St. Barts on vacation together. Geary shared a photo of the island trip with the caption: “Lucky to be in love with my best friend.”
3 of 10
FEBRUARY 2016
She's got the family stamp of approval! Back in the U.S., Geary and Thicke attended the Grammy Awards with his mother, Gloria Loring.
4 of 10
MAY 2016
On vacation again, Thicke shared this PDA-packed snap of the couple in each other's arms on the beach.
5 of 10
NOVEMBER 2016
Posing with Thicke and his son Julian, Geary captioned this photo: "SO very thankful that I get to spend my days with this amazing (& handsome) man and this beautiful little boy, thankful for all my friends and family."
6 of 10
DECEMBER 2016
In December, the couple celebrated Geary's 22nd birthday at her "favorite restaurant ever," Giorgio Baldi Ristorante in Santa Monica, Calif.
7 of 10
NOVEMBER 2016
After celebrating their two-year anniversary with matching tattoos — Geary's read "RT" for Thicke's initials, while Thicke's said "ALT," which seemed to represent "April Love Thicke" — rumors swirled that the couple had secretly tied the knot. However, a source told PEOPLE that the two were still just dating.
8 of 10
APRIL 2017
The 18-year age gap between the couple has been the subject of much chatter, something that Geary herself shut down in an Instagram post. "We're out here LIVING while most of y'all are still bothered by an age gap," she wrote.
9 of 10
JUNE 2017
The jet-setting pair landed in Paris, where they couldn't resist a quick photo opp in front of the Eiffel Tower.
10 of 10
AUGUST 2017
Baby on board! Geary and Thicke announced they are expecting their first child on Aug. 17, on Instagram. "Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby!" Geary captioned a sonogram photo. "The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!" Geary also shared a photo of her baby bump in a bikini, too, with the caption: "Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut." The child will be Geary's first and Thicke's second.
