Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend, 22, Jokes About Couple’s 18-Year ‘Age Gap’

For Robin Thicke and his girlfriend, April Love Geary, age is just a number.

Geary, 22, joked about the couple’s 18-year-age gap on Instagram Tuesday along with a photo from their Maldives vacation. “We’re out here LIVING while most of y’all are still bothered by an age gap,” the model captioned her selfie.

The pair made their first public appearance together at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015 after dating for over a year. Both Thicke, 40, and Geary frequently post about their romance on social media and she has previously poked fun at their differences in age.

We're out here LIVING while most of y'all are still bothered by an age gap 😴😴 A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprilovee) on Apr 25, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

“Robin Thicke & his ‘much younger girlfriend’ enjoying Napa Valley for Valentine’s Day,” Geary wrote in February.

In November 2016, the couple fueled engagement rumors after she posted a photo of their matching wedding ring finger tattoos. A source denied the marriage speculation and told PEOPLE the two are still just dating.

Thicke and Geary started dating in the months following his separation from ex-wife Paula Patton in February 2014. Patton filed for divorce in October 2014 and in March 2015, their divorce was finalized.

The exes are currently embroiled in a custody dispute over their 7-year-old son Julian.