Singer Roberta Flack Rushed to the Hospital After She Fell Ill During a Performance

Roberta Flack cut her performance at the historic Apollo Theater short on Friday night as she was taken to the hospital.

The singer, 81, was performing at a benefit concert for the Jazz Foundation of America when she fell ill, according to TMZ.

A rep for Flack did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Flack was able to walk off the stage on her own but required an ambulance to take her to a hospital in Harlem, New York, according to the outlet.

James Mtume, a musician, shared a photo of himself alongside Flack on Friday before the show in which she smiled at the camera while wearing dark sunglasses and a gold bejeweled top.

“Back together again! With the best! #Mtume #RobertaFlack#Apollo #JimmyHeath,” he wrote in the caption.

The singer is best known for her No. 1 singles “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” “Killing Me Softly with His Song” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love.”

While Flack was not the first person to perform and record “Killing Me Softly with His Song” (Lori Lieberman first recorded it in 1971), Flack released her version in January 1973 where it stayed in the No. 1 position for five weeks.

She is the only singer to win the Grammy Award for Record of the Year for two consecutive years.