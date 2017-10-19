Rita Ora wants to collaborate with you!

The singer is partnering up with Absolute to create the Open Mic Project, an initiative that aims to provide a platform for amplifying and uniting the voices of people across the nation to talk about acceptance in the U.S.

In the video above, the singer asks for submissions about real stories from her fans through TheOpenMicProject.com through Dec. 1. Ora will create a song from those stories and release it in time for the Grammy Awards in February 2018.

“As a refugee, I know firsthand how isolating it can feel to be misrepresented in the face of adversity,” Ora said in a statement. “I’m excited to join Absolut with The Open Mic Project because we’re using music as a way to bring people together. From sharing my own story to spotlighting others, we’re bringing the issue of acceptance to a global stage and changing today’s current chat to be more inclusive.”

Ora is also teasing her new single “Anywhere,” out Friday, with a fun and colorful video on her Twitter. The song follows up her summer hit “Your Song.”