Rita Coolidge Reminds Us That 'Love Is Everywhere' in New Music Video for ‘Walking on Water’

Rita Coolidge wrote “Walking on Water” about the most basic truth there is in life: love is all around us.

The two-time Grammy winner is returning to songwriting with her new album Safe in the Arms of Time — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the new music video for her single “Walking on Water.”

Explaining the inspiration behind the song, Coolidge, 72, told PEOPLE that she “wrote the song with Keb Mo and Jill Collucci about the impermanence of life.”

“The most powerful lyric and the most basic truth is that ‘Love is Everywhere.’ It’s our home and our truth,” she continued.

She also added that the video was “a celebration with my friend Keb, who duets with me and plays guitar.”

Jensen Communications, Inc.

Safe in the Arms of Time — which comes out on May 4th — is a personal record for the ’70s songbird, who co-wrote three of the album’s tracks.

“I’ve written so many songs assuming a role like an actor, but this time I got to write from experience,” the legendary singer said in a press release for the album. “This is the best record I’ve ever done. I’m extremely proud of it.”

The 72-year-old songwriter and Grammy-winning singer, who performed and recorded with Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and Joe Cocker, is best known for her 1977 hit “Higher and Higher.” She also wrote the coda to Derek & the Dominoes’ “Layla,” although her effort was uncredited.

The album — which also features collaborations with Chris Stapleton, former Tom Petty drummer Stan Lynch and her one-time flame Graham Nash — was also personal for Coolidge because of another reason: it was recorded at the same studio where she made the first solo albums of her career 30 years ago.

“Going back to [L.A.’s] Sunset Sound was taking a journey into the past,” Coolidge added in the press release. “There was a memory down every hallway.”

Ahead of the release of her new album, Coolidge will debut select songs at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas — and she’ll also be performing at L.A.’s legendary Troubadour nightclub on April 30. For more information, check out her website.