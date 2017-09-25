Ringo Starr’s Wife Barbara Bach First Saw Her Future Husband as a Teenager at a Beatles Concert

Their bond was further strengthened after receiving drug and alcohol treatment together at the Sierra Tucson Rehabilitation Clinic in October 1988. The choice helped reignite Starr's music career after years of neglect. "I didn’t tour in the ‘80s, and not a lot in the ‘70s. I sort of got involved in a lot of substances and they became more important than anything else," he told PEOPLE. "Then in ‘88 I ended up in rehab and in ’89 I put the first All-Starr Band together. I got back on track, and that’s what I’ve done ever since."

Since getting clean, the couple have both become avowed vegetarians and established a number of organizations to help those struggling with addiction.