Ringo Starr Is Spreading a Little Peace and Love for His Birthday—and You’re Invited!

Heads up, everybody—Ringo Starr‘s birthday is coming up. Want to know what to get him? It’s easy: just spread a little peace and love.

The music icon will celebrate turning 77 on July 7 (talk about a lucky birthday!) by inviting the world to come together in a moment of peace, love and unity. Starr himself will be in front of the famous Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles, but don’t feel like you have to make the trip. All he asks is for everyone—everywhere—to think, say, or post “#PeaceandLove” at noon their local time, thus creating a wave of positivity that will travel across the globe.

The annual tradition began in 2008, when an interviewer casually asked Starr what he wanted for his birthday. The answer, of course, was “peace and love.” Since then, the idea has flourished into an international event, earning sponsors including Sirius XM (home of The Beatles Channel), Modern Drummer and The David Lynch Foundation.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my birthday, or a better gift I could ask for, than Peace & Love,” he says in a statement. “How great that this idea keeps growing and spreading. Thanks to everyone supporting it. Peace & Love, Ringo.”

Though you can contribute to the movement wherever you happen to be, there will be gatherings hosted at numerous points across the globe. Check out the list below, with more to locations to come!

Africa, Juba, South Sudan

Antarctica, South Pole

Argentina, Buenos Aires

Brazil, Rio de Janiero

Brazil, Sao Paulo

Costa Rica, San José

El Salvador, San Salvador

Haiti, Port Au Prince

India, Bijauri

New Zealand, Masterson

Panama, Panama City

Peru, Lima

Russia, Moscow

UK, London, England

USA, Fairfield, Iowa

USA, Las Vegas, Nevada

USA, Los Angeles, California (with Starr)