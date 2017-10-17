Music
Ringo Starr Reveals Rare Intimate Shots of the Beatles in New Photographic Print Series
A portion of the sales will go to benefit the Lotus Foundation, an organization that promotes charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare
Throughout the whirlwind journey of Beatlemania and beyond, Ringo Starr usually had a camera at the ready. “We always had a professional photographer to take photos of us, but I just loved taking pictures and I still do,” he says. By snapping shots of his friends and band mates, Starr managed to capture history—and an intimate look inside a cultural phenomenon.
The drumming legend exhibited his prowess behind the lens with the lavish 2013 book Photograph, and now he’s unveiled a series of prints containing rare, and in some cases unseen, pictures. The PHOTOGRAPH Portfolio 2017 is a collection of museum-quality prints, reproduced from the negative for the first time. Created in small artist editions of only 25 numbered copies, each print is signed by Starr himself, and comes with a certificate of authenticity.
The prints are available for order through Genesis Publications (info@genesis-publications.com), with a portion of the sales going to benefit the Lotus Foundation — an organization that promotes charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare.
Take a look inside the PHOTOGRAPH Portfolio 2017, including commentary from Starr himself.
GEORGE
Backstage at the Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham, November 1963
Ringo Starr: "Why would we have policemen's hats? Were we pretending to be policemen? I don't remember. But who's he going to fool? He's got his stage suit on."
PAUL
George V Hotel, Paris, January 1964
Ringo Starr: "Paul was always playing the piano."
PAUL AND MAL
George V Hotel, Paris, January 1964
Ringo Starr: "This is a fun shot of Paul and Mal Evans in France. When we were in hotels, we would just look for things to do and have a bit of fun. By looking at the table, you can see that we'd probably had a few drinks."
FIRST U.S. VISIT
New York, February 1964
Ringo Starr: "They're looking at us, and I'm photographing them. The first couple of years, we saw a lot of places from the car because we couldn't go out anywhere. We were just too big time. Everybody wanted a piece of us, so getting out was a big day."
OLD HICKORY
USA, February 1964
Ringo Starr: "When we were on the train from New York to Washington, the Press told us why we got such a great reception in America. They said, 'Ah, we came to kill you, but you gave as good as you got and we love that.' I walked to the back of the train and shot out of the back window. I like shots like this. It's very architectural."
MIAMI
Florida, February 1964
Ringo Starr: "We were on a boat in Florida. Somebody lent us their motor launch and we went out. They let me drive and I came in to port straight on! I didn't swing it sideways, and I broke the rail. But, if you were a Beatle, you could break the rails on anybody's boat in those days."
GEORGE IN MIAMI
Florida, February 1964
Ringo Starr: "As you can see, Paul had a camera and George had a camera — we all had cameras."
ABBEY ROAD
Abbey Road Studios, London, 1964
Ringo Starr: "The songs are still relevant; the kids are listening to the music today."
JOHN AND RINGO
Tobago, January 1966
Ringo Starr: "John, Cynthia, Maureen and I were on holiday in Tobago. There's the little pieces and the money that we used to play Monopoly."
GREECE
Greece, July 1967
Ringo Starr: "It's just that moment captured on film. I still carry a camera around but I usually take photos with digital cameras now."
JOHN AND PAUL
Recording "Hey Bulldog," Studio 3, Abbey Road Studios, February 1968
Ringo Starr: "In the studio with Paul and John, through a prism lens. I thought I was being very creative and very incredible. 'Nobody's ever going to do this,' or so I thought."
RINGO
Self Portrait, 1970s
Ringo Starr: "I'm still wearing all my rings, and a St Francis necklace that my auntie got me. It was ripped off in New York. The fans didn't really attack us a lot — those kids just got lucky. We would go out quite a bit in those days, but it started getting really crazy later on."
