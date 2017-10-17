Ringo Starr Reveals Rare Intimate Shots of the Beatles in New Photographic Print Series

THE PHOTOGRAPH PORTFOLIO 2017

Throughout the whirlwind journey of Beatlemania and beyond, Ringo Starr usually had a camera at the ready. “We always had a professional photographer to take photos of us, but I just loved taking pictures and I still do,” he says. By snapping shots of his friends and band mates, Starr managed to capture history—and an intimate look inside a cultural phenomenon.

The drumming legend exhibited his prowess behind the lens with the lavish 2013 book Photograph, and now he’s unveiled a series of prints containing rare, and in some cases unseen, pictures. The PHOTOGRAPH Portfolio 2017 is a collection of museum-quality prints, reproduced from the negative for the first time. Created in small artist editions of only 25 numbered copies, each print is signed by Starr himself, and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The prints are available for order through Genesis Publications (info@genesis-publications.com), with a portion of the sales going to benefit the Lotus Foundation — an organization that promotes charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare.

Take a look inside the PHOTOGRAPH Portfolio 2017, including commentary from Starr himself.