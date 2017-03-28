Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band Will Hit the Road This Fall for U.S. Concert Dates

Ringo Starr will pick up his drum sticks this fall for a tour of the United States—with a little help from his friends in the All-Starr band.

Beginning Oct. 13 with an eight-night residency at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the trek will continue across the country before concluding in Newark, New Jersey on Nov. 16. So far 19 dates have been announced, and more are expected to follow.

Starr will be backed by the longest incarnation of his ever-evolving supergroup, including luminaries like power-pop wizard Todd Rundgren, Toto’s guitar great Steve Lukather, Richard Page of Mr. Mister, and Gregg Rolie, who recently reunited with his old bandmates in Santana.

“The dream is still unfolding,” Starr, 76, said in a statement. “I love to play, and I love to play with this band. I can’t say that enough, and we’re on the road again.”

In addition to Beatle hits and his solo classics, there’s a good chance that he’ll have some new music to share. Starr told Rolling Stone last summer that he’s hard at work on a new album, and last month he shared a photo with old friends Paul McCartney and Joe Walsh in the studio. Other collaborators include Van Dyke Parks, Richard Marx, Don Was and former Eurythmics member Dave Stewart.