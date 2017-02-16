Riley Keough on Her Ex Stepfather Michael Jackson: ‘I Loved Him’

Riley Keough has only fond memories of Michael Jackson and her visits to his famed Neverland Ranch.

“I loved him,” Elvis Presley‘s 27-year-old granddaughter says of the late musical legend in a new magazine with T Magazine. Her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, was married to the King of Pop for two years in the ’90s.

The Girlfriend Experience star recalls splitting her time between Graceland and the 13-time Grammy winner’s $100 million Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, which was equipped with a small amusement park, a petting zoo and a waterfall.

“There were toys everywhere, animals everywhere, kids everywhere,” she says of the setting. “It was like being at Disneyland all day.”

Presley — who divorced her fourth husband Michael Lockwood in June of last year — and Jackson had an on-again, off-again relationship in the four years following their 1996 divorce.

“He was an amazing person and I am lucky to have gotten as close to him as I did and to have had the many experiences and years that we had together,” she once wrote about Jackson, who died in 2009. “I desperately hope that he can be relieved from his pain, pressure and turmoil now. He deserves to be free from all of that and I hope he is in a better place or will be.”