Inside Rihanna's Star-Studded Met Gala Afterparty

Rihanna owned the red carpet for the 2018 Met Gala so it was only fitting that she throw an afterparty to continue her reign as the night’s queen.

The “Work” singer, 30, hosted a spectacular afterparty at the Up & Down nightclub with owner Richie Akiva in New York City.

Some of the star’s famous friends arrived at the bash including Pharrell Williams, Blake Lively, Zendaya and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The “Happy” singer arrived first alongside his wife Helen Lasichanh. Elon Musk quickly followed suit with new girlfriend, Grimes, where they made a beeline to the VIP area and “just made out for 30 minutes,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Blake Lively

Supermodels Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss among others soon joined the party, which was sponsored by Beats by Dr. Dre, and snacked on burgers.

Atlanta star Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, made his entrance as the DJ played his new single “This Is America” where the A-list crowd cheered and Diddy insisted the DJ play it twice, another insider tells PEOPLE.

Zendaya

Diddy, according to the first partygoer, was not the only one wanting to bask in the actor, director and singer’s glow.

Blake Lively and Glover were seen chatting away for 20 minutes and with the source telling PEOPLE they “were deep in conversation.”

The hostess of the hour, Rihanna, made her grand entrance in a silver jeweled low-cut shirt and matching pants a little before 3 a.m. where she made her way to the VIP area and was presented with a rare, and pricey, 9 Liter Salmanazar bottle of Armand de Brignac Rosé champagne.

The Black Panther cast also attended with Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya and Letitia Wright spending time together on the dance floor alongside actresses Tiffany Haddish and Issa Rae, the insider reveals.

Mary J. Blige, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie

Pharrell Williams

Aside from making requests of the DJ, Diddy spent the night partying with Glover and Cassie, while superstar friends Mary J. Blige and Busta Rhymes joined his table.

The rapper certainly had a lot to celebrate as the event also marked the debut of Ciroc’s first dark spirit, Ciroc VS. Diddy made sure to share the first taste with Haddish and his ladylove, Cassie.

Rapper 2 Chainz arrived later in the night with fiancé Kesha Ward, who he had proposed to a second time on the Met Gala red carpet just hours before.

Justin Theroux Splash News

Arriving around the same time was Emma Stone and Justin Theroux. Theroux “danced until the early morning,” the first source adds.

The Met Gala was attended by the most recognizable stars in Hollywood including Kim Kardashian West, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Scarlett Johannson, as well as George and Amal Clooney.

The British barrister walked the Met Gala steps alongside the actor wearing a dramatic metallic floral-print corset dress (with a skirt so large that George reportedly joked on the red carpet that the pair’s newborn twins were “hiding underneath”) and navy pants designed by Richard Quinn, as well as large spiky statement earrings.

George chose a traditional black tuxedo, allowing his wife to take center stage.

Vogue editor in chief and Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour named Amal co-host for this year’s Costume Institute benefit gala, themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” along with Rihanna and Donatella Versace.