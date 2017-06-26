Rihanna Urges World Leaders to Fund Education in Series of Tweets

Rihanna already made one set of dreams come true after she agreed to star in a Netflix movie with Lupita Nyong’o. Now she’s set her sights on helping fans realize even more of their dreams — especially those related to education.

The Grammy Award-winning singer — and founder of the star-studded Diamond Ball fundraiser — has been tweeting at world leaders asking them to help fund education in countries across the globe when they convene in July for the G20 summit.

It’s no surprise that the star has been championing education as a cause. Just last year she started her own scholarship program, and most recently, she was named 2017’s Humanitarian of the Year by Harvard University in February thanks to the philanthropic work she’s done through the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, a multiyear campaign that will provide kids (especially young girls) in over 60 developing countries with access to education.

FROM COINAGE: This Is How Long You’ll Have To Work To Make As Much Money As Rihanna’s Hit ‘Work’

On Friday, she tweeted at Argentinian President Mauricio Macri, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and the German press secretary of the Chancellor’s office Steffen Seibert asking them to fund education.

And seeing as how the “Umbrella” singer has 74.2 million followers on the social media site, it’s no surprise that she got a few responses, with Macri and Seibert tweeting her back.

See all the exchanges below.

hey there @mauriciomacri, what's your plan for Argentina to commit to #FundEducation? 🇦🇷 — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017

🇨🇦 @JustinTrudeau I know you had our backs during the #GlobalCitizen Festival, will you recommit Canada to #FundEducation? — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017

Germany, I'm checking in to see where we are on the commitment to #FundEducation w/ @GPforEducation? @regsprecher, I'm depending on you!😊 🇩🇪 — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017

Hola @Rihanna! Education is in the central core of our political aims. Only education can change the world. @EstebanBullrich 🇦🇷 https://t.co/T49GIB0QXo — Mauricio Macri (@mauriciomacri) June 24, 2017

Hi @Rihanna, education is a key area of German development policy. We have nearly doubled spending since 2013.Thanks for spreading the word! https://t.co/ff4QX1rb0s — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) June 24, 2017

This article originally appeared on Ew.com