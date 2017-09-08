Rihanna Wants to Travel Back in Time to the Day She Lost Her Virginity

Rihanna either really loved her first time… or really regretted it.

The 29-year-old “Wild Thoughts” singer opened up about the time she lost her virginity in the cover story for ELLE‘s October 2017 issue, which features Rihanna answering questions from some of her famous friends.

One question came from magician David Copperfield, who asked the star where she would want to go if he made her disappear and reappear anywhere in the world.

Her response was eye-opening. “Ten minutes before I lost my virginity…and I’m holding you to that offer. LOL,” Rihanna said.

RELATED: 16 Celebs Open Up About What It Was Like Losing Their Virginity

While it remains unclear truly what Rihanna meant by the comment, if it’s anything like Rihanna’s first kiss, it was not at all fun.

“My first kiss was in high school, and it was the worst thing ever,” Rihanna told Rolling Stone in 2011. “He pretty much dumped his entire saliva glands into my mouth. It traumatized me. I didn’t kiss for, like, ever.”

RELATED VIDEO: This Is How Long You’ll Have To Work To Make As Much Money As Rihanna’s Hit ‘Work’

ELLE’s October 2017 issue features three different covers photos with Rihanna, who is also launching her Fenty Beauty line.

The bad gal kicked off this momentous evening by hosting an exclusive New York Fashion Week event, debuting her range of highlighters, 40 shades of foundation, a number of brushes, concealing and correcting sticks, blotting papers and powder, and something that’s sure to become and instant fan favorite: a universal lip gloss.

She also got to work, work, work, work — jumping behind the cash register at the Times Square Sephora at midnight to ring up her fans. “This is my very first Fenty Beauty customer, this is the very first purchase of life,” she said before turning to the Sephora employees and the customer and thanking each of them. “I will never forget this.”

In ELLE, Rihanna dished about her beauty secrets. “Lipstick always got me in trouble,” she said. “Whether it was at home as a kid, or my early teenage years in my career, I always had the urge to wear it. So I broke all those rules. Now lipstick is like my lil’ secret weapon!”