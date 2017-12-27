Rihanna is mourning the death of her cousin just one day after they spent the Christmas holiday together.

On Tuesday, the singer captioned a series of photos with her relative on Instagram, “RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! 😢🙏🏿❤”

She added the hashtag #EndGunViolence.

The Royal Barbados Police Force told Nation News that Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was shot by an unidentified man several times on Tuesday around 7 p.m. while he was walking near his home in Barbados. The 21-year-old later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The shooter fled the scene, according to Sky News. The outlet also reports that police are investigating the case and calling for anyone with information to contact them.

For the singer’s 29th birthday in February, Alleyene posted a photo to Instagram, writing, “Every day we are happy to have you in our lives. Happy Birthday cousin, we really love you. Your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To my favorite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true. #LoveYouLoads #wishyoumanymoretocome.”