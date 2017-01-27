People

Rihanna Meets with Children on Malawi Charity Trip

Christopher Polk/Getty

Rihanna’s getting to work, work, work, work, work in Malawi.

Photos of the pop star have surfaced online, and PEOPLE has learned she is visiting the African country to spend time with key educators, government officials, students and mentors to promote education on behalf of her Clara Lionel Foundation and as the ambassador for Global Citizen and the Global Partnership for Education.

The singer, 28, was spotted with Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans as well as Julia Gillard, GPE’s board of directors chair during a meeting in a Malawian village.

Y'all hear me crying? 😢😭❣

Since rising to fame, Rihanna has become a vocal philanthropist. In 2012, she launched her Clara Lionel Foundation charity she in honor of her grandparents to improve health, education and arts and culture around the world. As for her ties to Global Citizen, the performer — who scored eight 2017 Grammy nods — headlined the organization’s annual Global Citizen Festival last fall