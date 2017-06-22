Rihanna Offers One Fan Advice on How to Deal with Heartbreak: ‘Cry If You Have to, It Won’t Be Forever’

Rihanna had love on the brain Tuesday when she gave breakup advice to a fan in need.

“Hey Robs…how did you get over your first heartbreak,” one fan named Samer (@WaladShami) Twitter DMed the singer, asking for her guidance. “I’ve been struggling.”

And the “Work” singer’s advice came straight from her heart.

“Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself! Cry if you have to, but it won’t be forever! You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!!!” her sweet words read.

“It was my first relationship ever, and they ended it with me in January, but it’s been really hard for a multitude of reasons,” he told BuzzFeed. “I reached out to Rihanna because she’s given me advice many times — she’s wise ‘n shit. Lol.”

i told my mom that i'm gay! thank u @rihanna. i see ur dm with a fan and it inspired me! ♥ — wenderson (@rihannaslae) April 13, 2016

RiRi is an angel on Earth when it comes to providing her fans a safe place to let their thoughts out. Previously, the singer exchanged messages with a fan that confided in her about coming out to his friends and family as gay in April 2016.