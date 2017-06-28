Who Is Hassan Jameel? Rihanna Spotted Kissing Saudi Businessman

Rihanna may be having “Wild Thoughts” about a new man in her life.

The songstress, 29, was spotted kissing Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel during her recent vacation in Spain.

Jameel and Rihanna, who was dressed in a strapless brown bikini, relaxed in a pool and sipped champagne in between their steamy smooching.

The businessman’s family owns Abdul Latif Jameel, the organization that – among many other ventures – owns the right to sell Toyota Motor vehicles in Saudi Arabia and several other Middle Eastern countries.

Jameel is the president of the company’s Community Jameel in Saudi Arabia, a charitable organization which – according to its website – coordinates programs that are focused on the “social, cultural, educational and economic development of individuals and communities in the Middle East region and beyond.”

Jameel’s rendezvous with Rihanna isn’t the first time he’s mingled with one of Hollywood’s most powerful women. Last July, Jameel was seen cozying up to supermodel Naomi Campbell at the Summertime Festival in London’s Hyde Park.

Campbell and Rihanna have famously had beef, with the pair unfollowing each other on Instagram earlier this year.

“We’re fine,” Campbell told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in March. Though she joked “I’m an actress now, Andy” — Campbell ultimately said she doesn’t have a feud with anyone, “especially with black women, who are in the same thing and doing the same struggle.”

Rihanna was previously linked to rapper Drake, whom she dated briefly in 2016.