Rihanna Dines at the Same London Restaurant as Hassan Jameel – 3 Months After They Were First Spotted Kissing

Must be love on the brain.

Rihanna and Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel were spotted leaving the same London restaurant in the early a.m. hours on Friday. The singer, 29, left Park Chinois around 2 a.m., and Hassan followed shortly after.

The newly crowned makeup mogul wore a simple black sweatshirt with the words “Baby” emblazoned on the front, paired with a denim black mini skirt and an oversized puffy coat.

Jameel and Rihanna were first spotted together in late June while the latter was vacationing in Spain. They were photographed kissing and grabbing coffee.

The businessman’s family owns Abdul Latif Jameel, the organization that – among many other ventures – owns the right to sell Toyota Motor vehicles in Saudi Arabia and several other Middle Eastern countries.

Jameel is the president of the company’s Community Jameel in Saudi Arabia, a charitable organization which – according to its website – coordinates programs that are focused on the “social, cultural, educational and economic development of individuals and communities in the Middle East region and beyond.”