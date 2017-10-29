Rihanna and Hassan Jameel Get a Taste of Boston — All About Their Weekend Together

Rihanna and Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel are taking on Beantown.

The “Wild Thoughts” singer, 29, and Jameel were spotted at some of the city’s most popular restaurants over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, Rihanna, Jameel and several friends headed to to STRIP by Strega at the Boston Park Plaza for dinner. The group snagged a private room in the back of the restaurant, where Rihanna enjoyed red wine and an 8 oz. petite filet steak with house truffle butter.

“They were super chill,” a source at the restaurant tells PEOPLE. “She was super nice, relatively quiet.”

The night before, Rihanna headed to Scampo in the Liberty Hotel for dinner with three others. She ordered the Roti bread with curried chicken, while her friends feasted on the oven crisped short ribs with sweet onion fonduta, spiced broccoli stems, and Yorkshire pudding, as well as a plate of the spaghetti bolognese. At another table nearby, her entire security team enjoyed a meal of their own.

It’s unclear why the duo was in Massachusetts for the weekend, but both have ties to Boston.

Hassan is the billionaire heir to the famed Abdul Latif Jameel business dynasty of Saudi Arabia. He also serves as president of the company’s charitable organization, Community Jameel, which is a partner of the Saudi Massachusetts Institute of Technology Forum contest which will be held at MIT in Cambridge on Monday.

Back in February, Rihanna was named Harvard University’s Humanitarian of the Year.