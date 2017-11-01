The force is with Rihanna this Halloween.

Dressed in full costume as Kylo Ren from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the “Wild Thoughts” singer, 29, got into the Halloween spirit on Tuesday evening when she joined her rumored boyfriend, Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, for dinner in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The duo and a couple friends headed to Restaurant Dante in the Royal Sonesta Hotel for a full Italian feast.

But Rihanna wasn’t the only one in costume, however: Jameel was dressed as a penguin.

For her main course, Rihanna ordered the Tomato Basil Tufoli pasta with San Marzano tomato sugo, basil, and parmigiano reggiano, as well as the Tagliatelle alla Bolognese. The table also shared bruschetta, sautéed calamari, fried calamari, grilled octopus, and arancini.

“They were all super nice and friendly. Having a lot of fun – lots of joking and laughing!” a source at the restaurant told PEOPLE. “Rihanna and Hassan were canoodling all night.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna Shines Bright in Black Ralph & Russo (and Chopard Carats!) at Her Diamond Ball

Jameel also ordered the tufoli, as well as a special off-menu order of gnocchi with pesto. When he wasn’t willing to share, Rihanna ordered half of plate of it for herself.

“She ordered extra pasta to take home because she said she often gets hungry around 2 a.m.,” the source continued.

The pair then met up with two pals at Lucky Strike Boston, bowling on four lanes for over an hour. With a secret talent for strikes, Rihanna handily topped the scoreboard. While bowling, the group enjoyed an appetizer sampler which included buffalo wings, mozzarella sticks and coconut shrimp, plus a pepperoni pizza with basil and onions.

Before the pals made their exit, Rihanna signed one of the bowling alley’s signature pins.

Rihanna landed in Boston last weekend, and has been spotted dining all over the city. On Friday, she headed to Scampo in the Liberty Hotel, and on Saturday evening, enjoyed a meal alongside Jameel and several friends at STRIP by Strega.

An heir to the famed Abdul Latif Jameel business dynasty of Saudi Arabia, Hassan serves as president of the company’s charitable organization, Community Jameel, which is a partner of the Saudi Massachusetts Institute of Technology Forum contest which was held at MIT in Cambridge on Monday.