18 Times Rihanna Looked Super Glamorous Doing Completely Ordinary Things

Lydia Price
February 20, 2018 10:10 AM

Have you noticed that Rihanna (who turns 30 today!) tends to look really, really amazing, no matter what she’s doing? Of course you have.

Here’s a close examination of the many times she’s managed to look like a goddess while tending to everyday matters, along with hypotheses as to how we would look in the exact same situation. You know, for science.

1. Rihanna chilling outside in a bathrobe:

How we would look: like a marshmallow past its expiration date.

2. Rihanna sipping on a drink in a bodega:

How we would look: like someone who is about to be yelled at by a bodega owner.

3. Rihanna kissing a fish:

meet my catch of the day mr. mahi

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

How we would look: like we’ve predictably given up on finding a human partner.

4. Rihanna helping out in the kitchen:

Team werq! @chefdebbiesolomon #nyedinneratmyplace

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

How we would look: violently hungry.

5. Rihanna picking up some treats at the record store:

Finally!!!!! Got my hard copy of #RODEO

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

How we would look: like we were carefully avoiding being seen by anyone we know.

6. Rihanna trolling her mom:

caught mumz Insta-lurkin

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

How we would look: like we went HAM with Facetune (because we would have).

7. Rihanna wearing her biggest sweatshirt:

creep.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

How we would look: similar to a hamper of dirty clothes.

8. Rihanna eating a popsicle in a bodega:

@papermagazine #BreakTheRules

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

How we would look: just … sticky.

9. Rihanna getting it done at the bathroom sink:

#ESQUIREuk #ukNavy #CoverStory

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

How we would look: confused (again) and super drenched.

10. Rihanna spreading out on a couch:

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

How we would look: like an actual potato.

11. Rihanna just laying on the floor:

majesty showing off her all pearl ankle strap shoes lol

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

How we would look: like someone the bartender should have cut off a long time ago.

12. Rihanna riding in a car:

such a fuckin lady. #germany

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

How we would look: confused as to why our picture was being taken.

13. Rihanna unwinding with a smoke:

How we would look: like a high schooler trying way too hard to be cool and failing miserably.

14. Rihanna checking out a relic:

"Fitz, darling…"

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

How we would look: like the most annoying tourist you’ve seen all day.

15. Rihanna drinking a soda:

👀 #petty

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

How we would look: like we were trying to hold down a burp.

16. Rihanna straightening her hair:

@jennnrosales to the rescue!

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

How we would look: very anxious because we know we’d find a way to screw it up, probably resulting in burns.

17. Rihanna falling on skis:

Oop$

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

How we would look: like a hippo who hasn’t learned how to walk yet.

18. Rihanna eating dinner:

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

How we would look: unabashedly covered in grease and crumbs.

