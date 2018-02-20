18 Times Rihanna Looked Super Glamorous Doing Completely Ordinary Things

Have you noticed that Rihanna (who turns 30 today!) tends to look really, really amazing, no matter what she’s doing? Of course you have.

Here’s a close examination of the many times she’s managed to look like a goddess while tending to everyday matters, along with hypotheses as to how we would look in the exact same situation. You know, for science.

1. Rihanna chilling outside in a bathrobe:

How we would look: like a marshmallow past its expiration date.

2. Rihanna sipping on a drink in a bodega:

How we would look: like someone who is about to be yelled at by a bodega owner.

3. Rihanna kissing a fish:

meet my catch of the day mr. mahi

How we would look: like we’ve predictably given up on finding a human partner.

4. Rihanna helping out in the kitchen:

Team werq! @chefdebbiesolomon #nyedinneratmyplace

How we would look: violently hungry.

5. Rihanna picking up some treats at the record store:

Finally!!!!! Got my hard copy of #RODEO

How we would look: like we were carefully avoiding being seen by anyone we know.

6. Rihanna trolling her mom:

caught mumz Insta-lurkin

How we would look: like we went HAM with Facetune (because we would have).

7. Rihanna wearing her biggest sweatshirt:

creep.

How we would look: similar to a hamper of dirty clothes.

8. Rihanna eating a popsicle in a bodega:

@papermagazine #BreakTheRules

How we would look: just … sticky.

9. Rihanna getting it done at the bathroom sink:

#ESQUIREuk #ukNavy #CoverStory

How we would look: confused (again) and super drenched.

10. Rihanna spreading out on a couch:

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 22, 2014 at 7:47pm PST

How we would look: like an actual potato.

11. Rihanna just laying on the floor:

How we would look: like someone the bartender should have cut off a long time ago.

12. Rihanna riding in a car:

such a fuckin lady. #germany

How we would look: confused as to why our picture was being taken.

13. Rihanna unwinding with a smoke:

How we would look: like a high schooler trying way too hard to be cool and failing miserably.

14. Rihanna checking out a relic:

"Fitz, darling…"

How we would look: like the most annoying tourist you’ve seen all day.

15. Rihanna drinking a soda:

👀 #petty

How we would look: like we were trying to hold down a burp.

16. Rihanna straightening her hair:

@jennnrosales to the rescue!

How we would look: very anxious because we know we’d find a way to screw it up, probably resulting in burns.

17. Rihanna falling on skis:

Oop$

How we would look: like a hippo who hasn’t learned how to walk yet.

18. Rihanna eating dinner:

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 1, 2014 at 3:04pm PST

How we would look: unabashedly covered in grease and crumbs.