Rihanna Is Getting the Barbados Street She Grew Up On Named After Her

Barbados is honoring their most famous native daughter right in her own neighborhood.

The small Caribbean country is renaming the street’s where Rihanna grew up with Westbury New Road soon to be known as Rihanna Drive, according to Nation News.

“The Government of Barbados will on Independence Day, Thursday 30th November, 2017 officially change the name of Westbury New Road located in St. Michael to Rihanna Drive in honour of Barbadian superstar Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty who grew up in Westbury New Road,” the Ministry of Tourism announced in a statement.

The “Work” singer, 29, recently launched her Fenty Beauty makeup collection, and has had a major impact on music, catapulting DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” into the No. 2 slot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Speaking about her latest venture, Fenty Beauty, the singer attended Vogue‘s Forces of Fashion conference in N.Y.C. last week and told bloggers she was enjoying spreading her wings.

“What I love the most is when someone who is not a fan of mine walks into a store and loves a piece, loves the product, whether it’s makeup or clothes,” she said. “That tells me a lot; it means that you genuinely love what I have to offer — I like when things are respected solely for how great they are.”

She continued, “We have this amazing emotional connection with customers who’ve never been able to find their shade of foundation before—women crying at the [makeup] counter—it’s crazy to even think about. The first woman I saw put makeup on her face was a black woman—my mom—and when I think of my customers, I want everyone to feel like they can find their color, that they are represented as part of this new generation.”