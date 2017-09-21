While fans can’t get enough of Rihanna‘s Fenty X Puma clothing brand and Fenty Beauty collection, many are wondering why the name Fenty?

Twitter had the most hilarious reactions on Tuesday after users finally discovered that the singer’s full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

Like many celebrities known by a single name, Rihanna does not actually go by her given name. Fun fact: her middle name means “sweet basil” in Arabic.

Just found out Fenty is Rihanna's surname and not just a made up word — Rhianna 🌸 (@rhiannaoliviab) September 14, 2017

When you figure out that Fenty is @rihanna last name pic.twitter.com/RONHwjS4Cx — Grace Jones' Spirit (@Hadiya_Spalding) September 19, 2017

FENTY IS RIHANNA'S LAST NAME SAY WHAT 😆😩😩😩 I am the worst fan ever pic.twitter.com/Kp4D6HbdF3 — HENSLEY (@HensleyU) September 12, 2017

Everyone who just figured out who Robyn Fenty is… pic.twitter.com/dFdlCBWMHT — Dave from State Farm (@piercethe_whor3) September 21, 2017

I just learned that "Fenty" is actually Rihanna's last name #enlightened HAHAHAHA 😂 #FentyBeauty — Alou Herrera 🐹 (@alouherrera_) September 20, 2017

Though this fact was a revelation for some, there were, of course, some members of the Navy who discovered Fenty long ago.

For those who didn’t know — and obviously have also never heard of Google — it was all too much.

Some thought the name that she uses for both her beauty and Puma collaborations was made up, while others just had their minds straight up blown.

“I WAS SHOOK NOT KNOWING RIHANNA’S LAST NAME IS “FENTY” WOAHHHH,” One user tweeted in all caps, he was so suprised.

I WAS SHOOK NOT KNOWING RIHANNA'S LAST NAME IS "FENTY" WOAHHHH 😳 — ✨ Kurt Ashton ✨ (@SatelliteKisser) September 20, 2017

Of course, Rihanna is not the singer’s real first name. Most of Rihanna’s friends and family still call her Robyn, and she even was nicknamed “Robyn Red Breast” by her neighbors because she sang so much. Though she admits the “life of Rihanna is pretty f–kin’ awesome,” it’s just her alter ego.

“I get kind of numb to hearing Rihanna, Rihanna, Rihanna. When I hear Robyn, I pay attention,” she told Rolling Stone in 2011.

“Robyn is the brick to my foundation,” the singer explained. “It’s something I hold on to. It’s everything I grew up with, my childhood, Barbados, people close to me. Everything that’s familiar. People know Rihanna from my music. But if this were to all go away tomorrow, I would always look at myself as Robyn.”

Call yourselves Rihanna fans but didn't know Fenty was her last name 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 bye basics — Amanda (@badgalmandyyy) September 20, 2017

How you gonna call yourself a fan when you don't even know who Robyn Fenty is??? — Get yo friend (@YezziKnows) September 21, 2017