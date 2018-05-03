Rihanna Reveals She and Drake 'Don't Have a Friendship Now' as She Opens Up About New Boyfriend

The latest chapter in Rihanna and Drake‘s relationship isn’t a good one for fans hoping to see the two music stars together someday.

In an interview for Vogue‘s June issue published online Thursday, Rihanna admitted that she and the Canadian rapper are no longer close.

“We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either,” Rihanna (née Robyn Fenty) said. “It is what it is.”

That’s a stark contrast from Drake’s swoon-worthy profession of love for his on-again, off-again leading lady at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

“She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old,” he said on the broadcast while presenting Rihanna with the network’s coveted Video Vanguard Award, later embracing her and going in for a kiss. “She’s one of my best friends in the world. She’s a living breathing legend in our industry.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Though Rihanna would make a surprise appearance at Drake’s sold-out concert in Miami days later — and thank Drake on Instagram for his “touching” speech, writing “I love you for that!” — she told Vogue that the moment at the VMAs left her feeling twitchy.

“Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part,” she said. “I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Drake and Rihanna may not be together now, but she told Vogue she is in another relationship. The “Umbrella” chart-topper remained coy about his identity, instead only telling writer Chioma Nnadi that she was excited to be spending time with him.

“I used to feel guilty about taking personal time, but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before,” she explained.

Rihanna could be talking about Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. Back in June 2017, the “Wild Thoughts” songstress and Jameel were spotted kissing and grabbing coffee together. Since then, the two have been photographed together a few times — including in October, when a source told PEOPLE they were “canoodling all night” while grabbing dinner and bowling with a group of friends in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

In December, Rihanna wore a giant diamond ring on that finger, though a source insisted to PEOPLE that the ring is not linked to an engagement.

247PAPS.TV/Splash News (2)

While a wedding may or may not be in her future, Rihanna implied to Vogue that kids certainly are.

She spoke about the anxieties she has in her life — “Should I be freezing my eggs?” — and even opened up about the kind of mother she thinks she’ll be one day.

“I’m not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid. I know that already about myself,” Rihanna said. “They’re going to have to force me to hire a nanny.”

Mert Alas And Marcus Piggott/Vogue

Until then, the busy star — who is following up the launch of her Fenty Beauty line with her direct-to-consumer lingerie line, Savage X Fenty (out May 11) and a role in Ocean’s 8 (out June 8) — is remaining committed to a healthy work-life balance.

“Even mentally, just to be away from my phone, to be in the moment, that has been key for my growth,” she said. “Now, when I come to work, I’m all in. Because before you know it, the years will go by. I’m glad I’m taking the time. I’m happy.”

Vogue‘s June 2018 issue is available on newsstands in New York City and Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 15, and nationwide on Tuesday, May 22.