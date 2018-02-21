Rihanna Dedicates 30th Birthday to Her Mom and Shares an Adorable Baby Snap of Herself

Happy birthday, Rihanna!

While it was her big day on Tuesday as the singer marked her 30th birthday, Rihanna directed all the celebratory attention to her mother Monica.

Rihanna shared a sweet shoutout to the Fenty matriarch on Instagram along with a throwback photo from her childhood.

“10958 days ago @monica_fenty became a mother for the first time to her only daughter! Today is just as much your birthday as it is mine! I love you mom!” the nine-time Grammy winner captioned the picture.

“Thank you for carrying me, birthing me, raising me, supporting me, teaching me, and loving me unconditionally! The woman I am today is because of everything that you are! I thank God for perfectly hand picking you to be my mother when He sent my spirit to you! You are the greatest! Thank you!” the Barbados-born star concluded her message.

Rihanna and mother Monica in December 2014 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Earlier that same day, Monica proudly gushed about her daughter on Instagram, also sharing a childhood photo of Rihanna.

“Happy 30th. God’s blessings to my 1st born. The sweetest, most humble person I know, and most loving daughter ever. Lots of love back to you on your special day,” the mother of three wrote.

Rihanna’s younger brother, Rorrey, dedicated a throwback to his big sister, sharing a photo of the sibling pair from her Barbados street renaming ceremony in November 2017.

“Dirty 30! Massive blessings going out to you today sis! It’s amazing, all that you’ve done at such a young age. Continue to be a source of inspiration to millions around the world. I’m so proud of you and I love you!” Rorrey, 28, said.

A day before her 30th birthday, Rihanna toasted to the final moments in her 20s with a fashion statement about herself.

She kicked off her birthday with an “I Hate Rihanna” look and in smaller print, her oversized shirt-turned-mini dress also read “Don’t Trust Anyone Under 30.”

“Last day to make a bad decision and blame it on my 20’s,” she captioned the photo with a side-eye emoji.