Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation’s ‘The Dollar Campaign’ Gives Fans the Chance to Attend Her Annual Diamond Ball

Rihanna continues to shine bright like a diamond through her generous charitable work.

On Tuesday, the singer kicked off the Clara Lionel Foundation’s (CLF) “The Dollar Campaign,” a fundraising effort that continues her ongoing support for global education, health and emergency response programs.

Every dollar donated now through Sept. 5 will be a chance for one fan to win a trip to attend her charity’s upcoming Diamond Ball in New York City on Sept. 14.

This year, the event will be hosted by Dave Chappelle and feature Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris. One winner (and their friend!) will be chosen by Sept. 7 to receive tickets to the gala, as well as roundtrip airfare to and from New York City and hotel accommodations.

We can't wait to have @calvinharris join us at the #DiamondBall on 9/14! 💎 A post shared by Clara Lionel Foundation (@claralionelfdn) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

Every $1 donated will provide one brick to a school in Malawi, $5 will provide five bricks to a school in Malawi, $10 will provide ten books, $15 will provide a female student with essential school supplies and $20 will provide a month of schooling for one student.

In February, Rihanna stood before a crowd at Harvard University to accept the Humanitarian of the Year Award and encouraged the audience “to make a commitment to help one person.”

“I want to challenge each of you to make a commitment to help one person, one organization, one situation that touches your heart,” she said during her acceptance speech. “My grandmother always used to say if you have a dollar, there’s plenty to share.”

Fans can support “The Dollar Campaign” by visiting the Clara Lionel Foundation website to donate.