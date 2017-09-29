Rihanna Just Gave Cardi B a Most Enviable Congratulatory Gift

Cardi B‘s week just got better.

After her hit single “Bodak Yellow” reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts, the 24-year-old rapper received a slew of congratulations on social media, even flowers from the dethroned Taylor Swift herself.

But on Thursday night, she shared an Instagram story video that would make any Rihanna fan jealous.

“Look what I got!” she yelled off camera, showing off enviable amounts of make-up from the “Work” singer’s Fenty Beauty collection.

“I know you make-up artists is jealous,” Cardi B added.

The rapper was treated to flowers by Swift a day after she knocked down “Look What You Made Me Do” to No. 3 on the Billboard charts.

Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️….and I freaking love your music 🎶 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Cardi B shared a picture of the gift on Instagram, writing, “Sooo beautiful and lovely. Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️…. and I freaking love your music 🎶.”

“That was so beautiful; [Swift is] such a sweetheart,” Cardi B told PEOPLE Tuesday in Brooklyn. “I’ve always been a fan. When I knew it was me and her competing for that No. 1 spot, I was like, ‘Oh why it have to be Taylor Swift?!’ I love her. I don’t really like saying, ‘Knock her off’ — she knocked everybody off!”

Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Hot 100-topping single is only the second song by an unaccompanied female rapper to ever top the chart, joining Lauryn Hill’s 1998 track, “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

She’s also the first female rapper of color to appear on a No. 1 hit since Lil’ Kim collaborated with P!nk, Mya, and Christina Aguilera for 2001’s “Lady Marmalade.”