Rihanna Can't Help But Cringe — and Down Some Tequila Shots — While Watching Her Bates Motel Sex Scene

Rihanna needed some liquid help to make it through her debut on A&E’s Bates Motel.

The 29-year-old singer and actress joined the show on Monday night for the show’s fifth and final season as the ill-fated Marion Crane, who famously met her demise in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 thriller Psycho‘s iconic shower scene.

To celebrate, Rihanna streamed herself watching the episode with friends on Instagram Live. Things really got interesting (and slightly NSFW) when her intimate sex scene aired.

“This is so weird, oh my God,” she is heard saying while she covers her face and looks away. “I can’t.”

Turns out the pop star also had trouble listening to herself on the small screen.

“I can’t hear my voice. It’s, like, gross,” she said.

The Barbados native even decided to turn the episode into a drinking game, taking a tequila shot every time someone said “Norman” (or “Norma”) in between interacting with fans—who watched along via the social media app.

The series, a contemporary prequel to Psycho, ended last season with the death of Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore)’s mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga). The final season picks up 18 months later.

“Norman is in an incredibly intense and interesting place that we’ve built him to when that sequence of episodes starts,” executive producer Kerry Ehrin tells EW. “It’s this collision of Bates Motel storytelling and then Marion Crane showing up into that. He’s in a very fragile and lonely place, and Marion Crane is a charismatic woman. She’s super present when she’s with him and she’s very attractive — all those things are exactly what he needs right at this moment.”

Rihanna’s appearance in Bates Motel marks the first of many acting roles she’s tackled recently. In addition, she will be featured in Ocean’s 8 and the sci-fi movie Valerian.

Bates Motel airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on A&E.