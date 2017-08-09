Rihanna Is Sort of Sorry for Dissing Diplo’s Music

Super-producer Diplo is constantly chasing down artists to work with — who can forget the lengths he went to just to wake rapper Travis Scott up for Major Lazer’s latest “Run Up”? — but one A-lister has, apparently, continuously denied his efforts.

“I just want her on a Major Lazer song,” Diplo said of Rihanna in a new GQ Style interview. “She’s like the one artist we can’t ever get.”

And why can’t they get her? Well, first, they tried to get her to join “Lean On,” the electro-dancehall trio’s massive 2015 single. “She was like, ‘I don’t do house music,’” he recalls.

Okay, next try: At a listening session with Future, the Weeknd, and Metro Boomin, Diplo had to jockey his way to the speakers, and when he did, Rih was still less than thrilled with his beats. “She was like, ‘This sounds like a reggae song at an airport,’“ he recalls with a laugh. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna go kill myself.’”

#DutyFree 😂😂😂 My bad @diplo A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

Rihanna keeps the last laugh this week. After the news spread, she posted her response to the story on Instagram Tuesday. “#Duty Free,” she captioned a photo of one of the news hits, followed by three crying-laughing face emojis. “My bad @diplo.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com