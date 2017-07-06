Producer Ricky Reed on Collaborating with Kesha on Her ‘Heart-Stopping’ New Album: ‘I Think It’s Gonna Change the World’

After nearly five years and an ongoing tumultuous lawsuit, Kesha has finally returned with new tunes.

Thursday, the pop star released “Praying,” a triumphant, defiant ballad, seemingly inspired by her legal battle with longtime producer and record exec Dr. Luke, 43.

In 2014, the singer sued the hitmaker, né Lukasz Gottwald, claiming he’d physically, emotionally, physically and sexually abused her; Luke has vehemently denied the claims and countersued for defamation and breach of contract. The case is ongoing in New York court.

“Praying” is the first track Kesha, 30, has released off her forthcoming album Rainbow, due Aug. 11. In addition to working with Macklemore producer Ryan Lewis on the new single, Kesha teamed up with a slew of industry powerhouses, including pal Ben Folds, Dolly Parton and Eagles of Death Metal to create the album.

Also in on the creative process: 2017 producer of the year Grammy nominee Ricky Reed, who cowrote and coproduced several tracks on Rainbow. In an interview earlier this year, Reed opened up to PEOPLE about his time spent collaborating with the “TiK ToK” singer.

“Some of the most emotional experiences I’ve had in the studio have been with Kesha,” the “Joan of Arc” singer, 34, told PEOPLE.

As for what fans can expect from the new album?

“I mean, the world is not ready for the music that she’s making right now. It’s heart-stopping; I think it’s gonna change the world,” Reed added.

“She’s channeled so many experiences into just some of the most honest and powerful songs that I’ve ever been a part of. I really think the world of her, and also, I can’t wait for the world to hear her sing the way she’s been singing in my studio — it really is a very, very special album. I’m just so honored to be a part of it” he said.

Kesha’s “Praying” is out now; her new album Rainbow is due Aug. 11.