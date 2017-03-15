Ricky Reed Gets Emotional in New ‘Joan of Arc’ Music Video

Ricky Reed is wearing his heart on his sleeve.

The music producer launched his solo career last year, and PEOPLE is sharing the exclusive music video premiere of his new single “Joan of Arc,” which was inspired by the ups and downs in a relationship.

“The song is so lyrically specific to a very emotional, difficult situation so I didn’t want the video to get caught up trying to replicate details and fill in the blanks,” Reed told PEOPLE exclusively. “So we turned on a camera, I started singing and it got real. It was a challenge holding back the tears on the set. That said, the outro of the song serves as a loving reminder of why we go through the tough stuff in our relationships. There is so much beauty on the other side. So, we channeled the other side.”

In addition to working on his own solo debut album, due later this year, Reed has also spent time in the studio with Kesha, who is preparing her third LP amid her ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke.

Reed — who is expecting his first child this month — has become a go-to producer in recent years, having created hits for everyone from Jason Derulo (“Talk Dirty”) and Pitbull (“Fireball”) to Phantogram (“You Don’t Get Me High Anymore”) and Meghan Trainor, executive-producing her 2016 album Thank You (which included her hits “No” and “Watch Me Do”).

The Recording Academy recently acknowledged the Bay Area native’s work, nominating him for the Producer of the Year Grammy alongside industry heavyweights like Benny Blanco, Greg Kurstin and Max Martin.