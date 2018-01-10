Ricky Martin is a married man.

The Grammy winner and longtime boyfriend Jwan Yosef have secretly tied the knot.

“I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months,” the star, 46, told E! News Wednesday. “We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything … It feels amazing! I can’t introduce him as my fiancé. I can’t. He’s my husband. He’s my man.”

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story actor met Yosef, a painter and visual artist, on Instagram. The pair began dating in 2016, and the singer revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2016 that he’d popped the question.

Martin is raising his 9-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, with Yosef.

“My kids ask me about having two daddies and I tell them we are a part of a modern family,” Martin recently told Out magazine about his blended brood. “This is a beautiful sense of freedom.”

And the newlyweds hope to expand their family in the future.

“I want four more pairs of twins. I would love to have a big family, but there’s a lot going on at this moment, a lot of work, wedding,” Martin told E! News on the Golden Globes red carpet. “It’s a lot going on so we’re going to put things in order first and then we are going to get ready for many more kids.”

Martin was previously linked to longtime partner Carlos Gonzalez; they split in 2014.