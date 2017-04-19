This is one way to live la vida loca: Ricky Martin channels Risky Business on the latest Lip Sync Battle, where the singer slides onto the stage to perform Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll” wearing nothing but socks, briefs, and a button-down — almost exactly what Tom Cruise wore when he danced to the same song in the 1983 comedy.

Martin is battling it out with Kate Upton, who donned a schoolgirl outfit for Britney Spears “…Baby One More Time” in a previously released clip from the episode.

See Martin in action above, and watch the full episode when it airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Spike.

This article originally appeared in Ew.com