You'll Never Guess Where Ricky Martin Met Fiancé Jwan Yosef (Spoiler: On Instagram!)

Who says you can’t find love on social media?

During an upcoming town hall discussion with Radio Andy host Andy Cohen, Ricky Martin revealed that he met his fiancé Jwan Yosef on Instagram. Martin explains that he stumbled on the artist’s work on the popular site one day.

“I’m scrolling and I see this beautiful piece of art and I’m like, ‘Whoa, how cool! Who’s this?’ Then I start checking and all of a sudden I’m like, ‘Ooh, ooh.’ ” And then I wrote to him,” Martin, 45, begins.

“Then we were talking for like six months without me hearing his voice. We talked about art – nothing sexy … I swear, nothing sexy. It was all about art and life in general. He used to live in London, I went to London and I met him.”

jag älskar dig J. ☀️✨ A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:46pm PST

Martin and Yosef, who have been dating for more than a year, recently became engaged, with Martin revealing in November that he popped the question.

“I was really nervous. But I got on my knees and I took out —not a box— I just had them in a little velvet pouch,” Martin said during a November appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

STAR WARS + FAMILY = BLISS 🌋 A post shared by Jwan Yosef (@jwanyosef) on Dec 11, 2016 at 12:52am PST

“Instead of saying, ‘Will you marry me?’ I said, ‘I got you something.’ I said, ‘I want to spend my life with you.’ And he was like, ‘What is the question?’ [I said] ‘Would you marry me?’”

Although he told Cohen he has “no idea” when the ceremony will take place, he noted that the wedding will be “big” – “I’m gonna make a lot of noise. Three-day wedding. Let’s have fun.”

He made similar statements to PEOPLE in November, gushing, “This [wedding] is going to be Middle Eastern and Latin crazy all at once. It’s going to be one loud wedding!”

The love birds made their red carpet debut last April at the amFAR Inspiration Gala in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Martin seemed to confirm the relationship by posting an Instagram photo of the pair at the event with the caption, “Yup.”

Martin, who is the father of 8-year-old twin sons Valentino and Matteo, split from Carlos Gonzalez Abella in 2014.

The town hall discussion is set to air on Monday at 10 a.m. (ET) on SiriusXM.