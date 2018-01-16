Rick Springfield Wants His Story to Help Others Battling Depression: 'I Want Them to Have Hope'

After opening up about dealing with depression and thoughts of suicide, Rick Springfield says he’s telling his story in hopes of helping others with similar battles.

“I want them to have hope … and know that the moment will pass,” the 68-year-old singer told ABC News’ Paula Faris. “I’m an example of the moment passing, because I’ve been there a couple of times, and haven’t … for want of a better phrase, pulled the trigger.”

Springfield said his depression, which he refers to as “Mr. D,” can’t be healed by his musical success or fame.

“Accomplishment is nothing, it doesn’t change who you are,” the “Jessie’s Girl” singer said. “That’s a big belief. You know, ”If I have this house, I have this wife, if I have this car…’ That’s a big misconception. Fame and success and money do not heal.”

Springfield revealed that during his worst moments, even his family doesn’t dissuade him from wanting to take his own life.

“You think, ‘They’ll, you know, they’ll get through it.’ And they will, because we’re human beings and we deal with stuff,” the musician said, adding that, “When you get to the really dark point, nothing’s enough.”

But what keeps him going is the “feeling that there’s some way that I can help this planet.”

Rick Springfield John Lamparski/WireImage

In his 2011 autobiography, Late, Late at Night, Springfield opened up about the depression he first suffered when he was 17, when he tried to commit suicide. Luckily, the rope he used for a noose snapped.

“I tried. I don’t know how I survived it, but I survived the hanging,” Springfield told Lori Majewski on SiriusXM’s Feedback last week, recalling the incident that happened nearly five decades ago.

Springfield also shared that he is taking steps to stay well.

“I’ve taken Prozac and all that kind of stuff and I meditate. Mediation is the only thing that takes me out of it. If I truly meditate and focus and get to that place, I’m not depressed. No matter what’s going on,” he said. “But it’s pretty hard.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).