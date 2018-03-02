Rick Ross Found Unresponsive After Emergency Crews Rush to His Miami Mansion: Report

Rick Ross reportedly had a health scare at his home in the Miami area early Thursday morning.

According to a Davie Police Department report obtained by PEOPLE and first published by The Blast, someone at the Miami mansion belonging to Ross, né Williams Roberts, called 911 at 3:34 a.m. for emergency medical support — saying a person matching Ross’ description was “unresponsive,” “breathing heavy” and “slobbing out the mouth.”

When the male patient came to, he was “combative” with medical crews, which prompted officers to be called to the scene.

A rep for Ross did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Rick Ross Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

TMZ reported that the patient was transported to the hospital via ambulance and received respiratory treatment. However, a family member “strongly denied” the report of the hospitalization to the website.

Ross has had a history of seizures, suffering two within six hours of each other in 2011 (his private jet was required to make an emergency landing each time).

In the wake of the health scares, the musician reevaluated his lifestyle of weighing 350 lbs., sleeping for just three hours a night, and pounding back 24-oz. steaks at 4 a.m. As he told Men’s Health in its September 2016 issue, he changed his diet and incorporated exercise into his days — losing 75 lbs.

“I’m happy,” Ross said. “I’m still losing weight, and now I’m starting to build hard muscle in places.”

The key, he said then, was slowly incorporating changes into his life.

“If I quit all the things I loved cold turkey, I knew it would only be so long before I went back to my old ways,” Ross said, explaining that he focused on a diet and exercise program that worked best for him. “My advice for anyone looking to lose weight is to not make it feel like a job.”