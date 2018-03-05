Rick Ross Recovering at Home Following 4-Day Hospitalization: Report

Rick Ross is reportedly recovering at his Miami home after a health scare landed him in a Florida hospital last week.

TMZ reports that the 42-year-old hip hop mogul was discharged early Monday morning following a 4-day hospitalization. The outlet says that Ross had been placed in an intensive care unit on Thursday and hooked up to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine (ECMO) — device which aids heart and lung functions. He is reportedly still receiving care at home.

On Thursday Ross was found “unresponsive” in his Miami mansion. According to a Davie Police Department report obtained by PEOPLE and first published by The Blast, someone at the Miami mansion belonging to Ross, né William Roberts, called 911 at 3:34 a.m. for emergency medical support — saying a person matching Ross’ description was “breathing heavy” and “slobbing out the mouth.”

When the male patient came to, he was “combative” with medical crews, which prompted officers to be called to the scene.

A rep for Ross did not respond to PEOPLE’s multiple requests for comment.

Rick Ross. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

TMZ reported that the patient was transported to the hospital via ambulance and received respiratory treatment. A family member “strongly denied” the report of the hospitalization to the website, however.

Ross has had a history of seizures, suffering two within six hours of each other in 2011 (his private jet was required to make an emergency landing each time).

In the wake of the health scares, the musician reevaluated his lifestyle of weighing 350 lbs., sleeping for just three hours a night, and pounding back 24-oz. steaks at 4 a.m. As he told Men’s Health in its September 2016 issue, he changed his diet and incorporated exercise into his days — losing 75 lbs.

“I’m happy,” Ross said. “I’m still losing weight, and now I’m starting to build hard muscle in places.”